Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning installed the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building ahead of the inauguration ceremony. Later, PM Narendra Modi felicitated the workers who helped in the building and development of the new Parliament House. After receiving the Sengol from the Adheenams, PM Modi carried the historic 'Sengol' post the pooja ceremony into the Lok Sabha. New Parliament Inauguration Today: PM Narendra Modi Installs 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha After Receiving Historical Sceptre From Adheenams (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Felicitates Workers Who Build New Sansad Bhavan

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi felicitates the workers who helped in the building and development of the new Parliament House. pic.twitter.com/r6TkOQp4PX — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)