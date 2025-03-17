A new scam is targeting unsuspecting victims through fake parcel delivery calls. Fraudsters claim that a package has arrived, but the address is incorrect, urging the recipient to call a specific number, such as *21*9572...#. Dialling this code grants scammers full access to the victim’s phone, enabling them to control calls, messages, and personal data. Journalist Vivek Gupta shared a screenshot on X, revealing a text message from alleged scammers. The first message contained a random number, followed by another that simply said "call me". Users are advised to stay alert and never dial unknown codes. Screen Sharing Scam Alert: Scammers Using Remote Access To Steal Money, Know How To Stay Safe.

New Scam Alert:

यह एक नया स्कैम है. कोई आपको फोन करेगा, और बोलेगा कि आपका पार्सल आया है, आपका पता नहीं मिल रहा है, वो आपको एक नंबर भेजगा.. जो *21*9572....# जैसा होगा, अगर आपने इस नंबर पर कॉल किया तो आपका फोन का सारा एक्सेस स्कैम करने वाले पास चलेगा, और अपने फोन से वो सब कुछ ऑपरेट कर सकता है. pic.twitter.com/NXP1S3kNBC — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) March 17, 2025

