At the News9 Global Summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address focusing on India's readiness for significant advancement. Emphasising the theme, "India poised for the next big leap," PM Modi highlighted the importance of energy and enthusiasm for progress. In his address, PM Modi said, "Today, if the world believes that India is ready to take a big leap, then a powerful launchpad of 10 years is the driving force behind it. This transformation is of mindset, of self-confidence and trust, of good governance." PM Modi also criticised previous administrations for doubting and underestimating the capabilities of Indians. PM Narendra Modi Is an Amazing Man, His Energy and Vision Inspire Us, Says DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Attends News9 Global Summit

VIDEO | PM Modi attends News9 Global Summit in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/2OVWLgefQw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2024

Those who ran governments earlier did not trust abilities of Indians, underestimated them: PM Modi at News9 Global Summit — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2024

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Summit

VIDEO | "Today, if the world believes that India is ready to take a big leap, then a powerful launchpad of 10 years is the driving force behind it. This transformation is of mindset, of self-confidence and trust, of good governance," says PM Modi while addressing the News9 Global… pic.twitter.com/udBkEYm7DZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2024

VIDEO | "The theme of this summit is very interesting - 'India poised for the next big leap'. We can only take a big leap when we are excited and full of energy. No one who is frustrated and disappointed, whether a person or country, can even think of big leap," says PM Modi… pic.twitter.com/1iEaYLRb2i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2024

