Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World, on Tuesday, January 9, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an amazing man. Speaking about his meeting with the Indian Prime Minister in Gujarat, the CEO of DP World said that it was an excellent meeting. "This man is amazing. His energy, vision are what inspire us. We discussed about our investment in India and expanding it. We are acquiring industrial land, we will invest in manufacturing in various areas in India," Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said. He also said that India and UAE enjoy an amazing relation. "After the signing of CEPA agreement, a lot of projects are today going to India," he added. PM Narendra Modi Hugs Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Pats His Back During Bilateral Meeting in Gandhinagar (Watch Video).

This Man Is Amazing

#WATCH | After meeting PM Modi, CEO of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem says, "It was an excellent meeting. This man is amazing. His energy, vision are what inspire us. We discussed about our investment in India and expanding it. We are acquiring industrial land, we will invest… https://t.co/ZB7JZy0h8r pic.twitter.com/czz6RXrdFZ — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)