The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully completed a Guinness World Record by constructing a 75 km continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane on the section of NH-53 between Amravati to Akola in a record time of 105 hours & 33 minutes, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

