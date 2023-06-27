The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, a district outreach program which will be held today, June 27th across the country. Under the Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, the EPFO is likely to reach out and interact with employees, employers and pensioners. The district outreach program by EPFO is also likely to help people solve their problems and queries with regard to provident funds and pension funds. The district outreach programme was undertaken in several states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu among other states. EPFO Extends Deadline To Apply for Higher Pension Till July 11.

EPFO Undertakes Outreach Programme

District Outreach Programme in Indore

NAN 2.0 ( A district outreach programme) on 27 June 2023 at District Alirajpur by RO Indore@socialepfo#NidhiAapkeNikat #EPFOwithyou pic.twitter.com/tSP2RgMwU9 — EPFO RO INDORE (@epfoindore) June 27, 2023

Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 in Mumbai

Regional Office, Mumbai (Powai) is conducting Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, District Outreach Programme for the month of June 2023.@socialepfo#NidhiAapkeNikat #EPFOWithYou pic.twitter.com/Uu6wPIGr49 — EPFO POWAI (@epfomumbaipowai) June 27, 2023

NAN 2.0 in Delhi

NAN 2.0 ( A district outreach programme) on 27 June 2023 at Ashok Vihar (North) organised by RO, Delhi North. @socialepfo #NidhiAapkeNikat #EPFOwithyou pic.twitter.com/svbkdd8mKG — EPFO DELHI NORTH (@epfodelhinorth) June 27, 2023

NAN 2.0 in Tiruvallur District

District Outreach Programme for the month of June 2023

Regional Office, Thane (North) is conducting Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, District Outreach Programme for the month of June 2023.@socialepfo#NidhiAapkeNikat #EPFOWithYou pic.twitter.com/FJaM9O9Ber — EPFO RO THANE(NORTH) (@ro_ThaneNorth) June 27, 2023

Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0

Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 ( A District Outreach Program ) - Interactive platform for employees, employers, pensioners etc - Information Exchange program for all stakeholders - On the spot grievance redressal #NidhiAapkeNikat #EPFOWithYou #socialepfo pic.twitter.com/yHmq19pT1S — EPFO PATNA (@epforopatna) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)