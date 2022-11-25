On Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that vehicles of Government of India or GoI's undertakings will have to be scrapped after 15 years. "They will not run on roads," he added. Gadkari said that the GoI has sent this policy to all states. "State govts too should scrap 15 years old buses, trucks, cars in departments that come under their ambit," he said. Speaking at an event, Gadkari said, "Vehicles of GoI or GoI's undertakings will have to be scrapped after 15 years, will not run on roads. GoI has sent this policy to all states. State governments too should scrap 15 years old buses, trucks, cars in depts that come under their ambit." Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Five National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1,262 Crores in MP’s Mandla.

Scrap 15-Year-Old Buses, Trucks, and Cars

