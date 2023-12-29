Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday returned as the national president of the Janata Dal (United), replacing senior party leader Lalan Singh who resigned from his post at a meeting of the party’s national executive in New Delhi. At the meeting, Lalan Singh proposed Kumar’s name for the post soon after tendering his resignation. The key meeting kicked off today in New Delhi amid swirling rumours that Lalan Singh will step down from the top post to make way for Kumar's return. Don’t Want Any Post in INDIA Bloc; Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Says Seat Sharing Formula Must Be Finalised as Soon as Possible.

Nitish Kumar Returns As JDU President

VIDEO | "Lalan Singh has resigned as the party's national president, because he has to contest the Lok Sabha polls, for which he doesn't get time. Keeping this in mind, he has resigned and proposed the name of Nitish Kumar (for party president) and CM has accepted it," says JD(U)… pic.twitter.com/ZMfpQiI4SO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 29, 2023

