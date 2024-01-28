Nitish Kumar today, January 28 snapped ties with the Mahagathbandhan (RJD and Congress) alliance and resigned as Bihar Chief Minister. He tendered his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath at Raj Bhavan in Patna. Subsequently, he submitted BJP's letter of support to the governor to stake claim to form the new alliance government. The governor accepted the letter, reported news agency ANI. This is the second time Nitish Kumar has dumped Mahagathbandhan. Nitish Kumar Resigns as Bihar CM: JDU President Meets Governor, Announces Decision to Sever Ties With Mahagathbandhan.

Nitish Kumar Submits BJP's Letter of Support To Bihar Governor:

Nitish Kumar submits BJP's letter of support to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Governor accepts the letter. https://t.co/ObsS1JlYbr — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

