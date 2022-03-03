MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in response to media queries regarding reports of Indian students being held hostages in Ukraine amid the Russo-Ukrainian war, said that we have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student. "With the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students have left Kharkiv yesterday," Bagchi said. He added that Indian Embassy in Ukraine is constantly in touch with Indian Nationals in Ukraine.

