The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court recently said that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the premises owner is not required for a tenant to get a new electricity connection. A division bench of Justice AS Chandurkar and Justice Abhay J Mantri observed while setting aside a communication from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), which stated requirement of NOC from owner to provide new connection to the petition. Bombay High Court Dismisses Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal’s Plea Against ‘Illegal Arrest’ in Canara Bank Loan Fraud Case.

