A fire broke out in moving roadways bus on Greater Noida Highway in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, wherein passengers and the bus driver narrowly escaped the fire and saved their lives in time. Bus number UP 80 BT 9382 of Kaushambi Depot was going from Kaushambi to Bajna Managadhi from Noida towards Jewar when the bus suddenly caught fire, informed Noida police on Twitter. It added that all 15 passengers are safe, the fire brigade has doused the fire, and traffic is moving smoothly. Nashik Bus Fire: Maharashtra ST Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Near Shinde Toll Plaza, Three Dead, Several Injured (Watch Video).

Noida Bus Fire Video

नोएडा से जेवर की ओर 24 किलोमीटर पर कौशांबी डिपो की बस नंबर यूपी 80 बीटी 9382 कौशांबी से बाजना मानागढ़ी जा रही थी, बस में अचानक आग लग गई थी। जिसमें 15 यात्री थे, सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हैं। फायर बिग्रेड द्वारा आग को बुझा दिया गया है, ट्रैफिक सुचारू रूप से संचालित है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 29, 2023

