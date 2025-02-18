A car travelling from Agra towards Noida on the Etmadpur-Kubepur-Noida Expressway caught fire in a terrifying incident today. In a matter of seconds, the vehicle was engulfed in flames, turning into a blazing ball of fire. The driver, showing quick presence of mind, managed to jump out of the car and save his life before the fire could spread further. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but eyewitnesses reported seeing thick smoke before the flames erupted. Local authorities have been alerted, and investigations are underway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the driver is said to be unharmed after the dramatic escape. Luxury Car Catches Fire in Etawah: Moving Vehicle Engulfed in Flames Due to Short Circuit, UP Police Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Driver Jumps From Moving Car As It Engulfs in Flames

