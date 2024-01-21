In a shocking incident in Noida, a man was brutally stabbed multiple times before being tied to a motorcycle and dragged through the streets in Baraula. The gruesome act was captured on CCTV and the video footage has since gone viral on social media. The victim, identified as Hassan, was reportedly involved in a dispute with the father of one of the accused, Anuj, four years ago. The recent attack is believed to have been sparked by a resurgence of this previous conflict. Following the incident, the two accused, Anuj and Nitin, surrendered themselves at the local police station. Hassan, also known as Mehndi Hasan, was rushed to the hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Animal Cruelty Caught on Camera in UP: Dog Tied to Bike, Dragged Along Road in Ghazipur; Video of Horrific Act Surfaces.

Noida Man Brutally Tortured (Disturbing Visuals, Viewer Discretion Advised)

#Noida: Mehndi Hasan was stabbed by Anuj and his cousin Nitin tied him to a bike and dragged him around the village in Barola Sec 49 area of Noida, Delhi. Both of them dragged Mehndi Hasan and reached Barola police station and surrendered there to Police at 11pm on Saturday.… pic.twitter.com/5g4Klwc56y — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) January 21, 2024

