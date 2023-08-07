People nowadays go to any extent to create social media content, ignoring the dangers associated with the task. In a recently surfaced video on the internet, an elderly man can be seen pouring petrol in and on his car to make Instagram reels, endangering the lives of people present at the fuel station. After the clip went viral, DCP Noida ordered action into the matter. Uttar Pradesh: Man Drenches Bike in Petrol At Fuel Station For Social Media Reels in Amroha, Police Launch Action After Video Goes Viral.

Man Wastes Petrol by Pouring It on Car to Make Instagram Reels

Hello @Uppolice this person is wasting petrol for creating reel and making other people in danger at petrol pump His Instagram handlehttps://t.co/gn9O8Qjk92#UPPolice #UPPoliceInNews @dgpup pic.twitter.com/w5Uf1y7EwU — Apurv Singh (@iapurv7009) August 6, 2023

