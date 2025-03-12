In a significant update, Noida Police have arrested the accused involved in the reckless driving incident in Sector 16, where a Thar SUV rammed multiple vehicles and caused chaos. The police recovered the damaged SUV, which had a shattered rear glass and a broken side mirror, from the suspect’s possession. The viral video of the incident, recorded on March 12, showed the vehicle crashing into two-wheelers in a parking area before fleeing the scene. Reports indicate that the Delhi-based driver got into an argument with a worker while installing a speaker, leading to the rampage. Noida: Pedestrians Escape Narrowly As SUV Driver Rams Multiple Vehicles in Sector 16; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

SUV Driver Arrested, Vehicle Seized

थाना फेस-1(नोएडा):- गाली-गलौच व मारपीट कर थार वाहन को तेजी व लापरवाही से चलाकर अन्य वाहनों को टक्कर मारने वाला अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार, अभियुक्त के कब्जे से घटना से संबंधित थार वाहन बरामद। pic.twitter.com/QjdZt39NOs — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) March 12, 2025

SUV Rams Multiple Vehicles in Noida

