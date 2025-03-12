A reckless driving incident in Noida's Sector 16 caused panic as an SUV rammed multiple vehicles, narrowly missing pedestrians. The video, which went viral on March 12, shows the SUV crashing into two-wheelers in a parking area before fleeing with a shattered rear glass and a broken side mirror. Reports suggest the driver, a Delhi resident, was at the location to install a speaker but got into a heated argument with a worker. In a fit of rage, he drove off, hitting parked vehicles and others on the way. Noida Police confirmed that a case has been registered under Thana Phase-1 for rash driving. Teams have been deployed to arrest the driver, and legal proceedings are underway. Noida: Black Thar Endangers Pedestrians With Reckless Stunts Near Amity University, Police Issues Challan After Video Goes Viral.

Thar Rams Vehicles in Noida

Noida SUV Rampage: Police Launch Hunt for Reckless Driver

