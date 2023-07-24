Amid escalating tension in the Indo-Pacific region, North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile. The PM's Office of Japan shared the development on Twitter. "[Emergency alert] North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow," the Japan PMO tweeted. North Korea Fires Several Cruise Missiles Into Yellow Sea, Says South Korea.

"North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile...," tweets PM's Office of Japan pic.twitter.com/o5t2cixuui — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

