On Monday, August 11, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration will be liable to get cancelled when a person has been sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years or has been charge-sheeted for an offence entailing punishment of imprisonment for seven years or more. It must be noted that an OCI card allows Indian-origin foreign nationals to visit the country without any visa. The MHA notified about the same through a gazette notification. Overseas Citizenship of India: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘OCI Cards To Be Given to 6th Generation of Indians in Trinidad and Tobago’ While Addressing Indian Diaspora (Watch Video).

OCI Card of Convicted Persons To Be Cancelled, Says Home Ministry

An Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration shall be liable to get cancelled when a person has been sentenced to imprisonment for term of not less than two years or has been charge-sheeted for an offence entailing punishment of imprisonment for seven years or more: MHA… pic.twitter.com/r3w0dXJ60T — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

