Forest personnel in Odisha rescued an eight-foot-long Indian rock python today, September 2. According to a report in the news agency PTI, the snake was rescued in a village near Bhitarkanika National Park in the Kendrapara district. Assistant Conservator of Forest Manas Das said that the Indian rock python was found near a crop field in Ragadapatia village. It is reported that the snake was ensnared in the net that farmers had spread to keep the cattle at bay from the standing crops. A video of the snake being rescued has also surfaced online. Odisha: Brother of Minor Girl Who Was ‘Set Ablaze’ Recalls Last Moments, Says ‘She Was Talking and Fine, but by Evening We Lost Her’ (Watch Video).

Indian Rock Python Rescued from Ragadapatia Village in Odisha

#WATCH | Odisha: An 8-foot-long python was rescued by the Forest Department in Rajnagar block of #Kendrapara district in #Odisha. pic.twitter.com/DLEbbrrs4E — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) September 2, 2025

