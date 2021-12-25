Odisha sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created 50 feet Long, 28 feet Wide sand Santa Claus with an installation of 5,400 red roses and other flowers with the message "Merry Christmas, Enjoy your Christmas with COVID-19 guidelines".

Odisha | Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a 50ft long, 28ft wide sand sculpture of Santa Claus with about 5,400 red roses and other flowers in Puri on the occasion of #Christmas pic.twitter.com/I9KZw01jkA — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

