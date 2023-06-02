The Coromandel Express train met with an accident on Friday in Odisha. According to the media reports, the express train collided with a goods train near Bahanaga station in Balasore. Many are feared injured as several bogies reportedly derailed. More details are awaited. Bihar Train Derailment: Two Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Karamnasa Railway Station, Trains' Movement Disrupted.

Coromondel Express Accident:

Odisha | An Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if… pic.twitter.com/N4AGWQVKkX — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Odisha-Bahanaga Train Accident:

Breaking : Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express derails in #Odisha's Balasore after collision with a goods train. Several bogies reported to have been derailed. #CoromandelExpress pic.twitter.com/x2jtcGAfrV — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) June 2, 2023

