The Chief Secretary of the Odisha Government recently passed an "Office Order" directing all concerned, both in the Government and private health sector, to write prescriptions and medico-legal documents in legible handwriting or in printed form. The development comes a week after an order was passed by the Orissa High Court. On January 4, the Single Bench of Dr Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi observed the difficulty faced by the judicial officers to comprehend the "zig-zag handwriting" of doctors. "In many cases, the casual approach of most of the doctors while writing the post-mortem report is affecting the comprehension medico-legal documents badly and the judicial system finds it very difficult to read those letters and come to a definite conclusion," the court had stated. HC on Doctors Handwriting: Write Medical Prescriptions, Postmortem Reports in Legible Handwriting, Says Orissa High Court.

