Gyms, yoga institutes reopened today in Odisha, as part of next round of relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions.

"We're doing thermal scanning at the gate. Sanitisation will be done in every 30 mins. Members have to carry their own towel & water bottle,"says a gym owner, in Bhubaneswar.

