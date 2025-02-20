The mass nesting of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles has begun. To mark its beginning, thousands of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles nested in the four-km-long Rushikulya beach have come for their annual mass nesting. The four-kilometre stretch of coastline, located along Odisha's eastern coast, is once again witnessing the incredible phenomenon as thousands of turtles come ashore to lay their eggs. Indian Coast Guard Ship Kamla Devi Rescues 2 Olive Ridley Turtles off West Bengal Coast (Watch Video).

Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha

#WATCH | Olive Ridley turtles- an endangered species nested in the four-km-long Rushikulya beach have come for their annual mass nesting. (Video source-Forest Department of odisha) pic.twitter.com/3obeEsaFNr — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025

