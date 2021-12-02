The Maharashtra government on Thursday revised the COVID-19 guidelines for air travel passengers. The state has eased the restrictions for domestic travllers. As per the revised guidelines, domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus need not to carry RT-PCR report. However, it is mandatory for those who are not fully vaccinated to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate not more than 72 hours before boarding the flight.

