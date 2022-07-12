SpiceJet which is already under scrutiny from regulators, had another technical issue after a flight to Dubai, according to people familiar with the matter. The plane, an eight-year-old Boeing Co. 737 next generation jet, had flown from India to Dubai on Monday and after landing was discovered to have a technical issue with its nose wheel. Pressure is mounting on SpiceJet after the airline was earlier this month given three weeks by India’s aviation regulator to explain why action shouldn’t be taken against it after a series of other incidents.

On 11.07.2022, Spicejet B737 aircraft VT-SZK operated flight Mangalore-Dubai. Post landing during walk around inspection, the Engg observed nose wheel strut compressed more than normal. Engineer grounded the aircraft. A recovery aircraft has ferried from BOM to DXB: DGCA pic.twitter.com/NameEVhLV5 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

