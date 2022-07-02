A 3-year-old Pakistani boy, who accidentally reached the International Border in Punjab, has been handed over to the Pakistani Rangers by the BSF, officials said. The incident was reported in Ferozepur sector of the state at around 7 pm on Friday when the Border Security Force troops noticed a child who stood crying near the International border fence. The child was handed over to the Rangers in the presence of his father, the officials said.

On 1st July, troops of 182 Bn BSF, Ferozepur Sector handed over a 3-yr-old child, who had crossed the border to the Indian side inadvertently, to Pakistan Rangers as a goodwill gesture. The child was apprehended at about 7:15 pm & handed over at 9:45 pm: PRO, Punjab Frontier, BSF pic.twitter.com/lSbwV7g7No — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

