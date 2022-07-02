A 3-year-old Pakistani boy, who accidentally reached the International Border in Punjab, has been handed over to the Pakistani Rangers by the BSF, officials said. The incident was reported in Ferozepur sector of the state at around 7 pm on Friday when the Border Security Force troops noticed a child who stood crying near the International border fence. The child was handed over to the Rangers in the presence of his father, the officials said.

