Amid the rising number of online fraud and cyber crimes, Cyber Dost, a Twitter handle maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India took to social media to create awareness about online fraud. In its post, the Cyber Dost shared a few tips to keep one's bank account safe and secure. "Important Cyber Security Tips to Keep Bank Account Safe," the tweet stated. The Cyber Dost asked users to not share their OTP and PIN with anyone and also requested people to keep changing their password. Online Fraud: 40% Indians Defrauded While Shopping Online During Festive Season, Says Study.

Cyber Security Tips To Keep Bank Account Safe

