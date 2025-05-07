The families of those killed in the tragic Pahalgam terror attack have voiced their strong support for India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan. The operation is seen as a significant step in addressing the loss and devastation caused by the attack, which claimed multiple lives. Sabri Guha, wife of Sameer Guha, a victim of the Pahalgam attack, stated, “It had to happen. Such a big incident occurred in Pahalgam. Our government has conducted strikes. I demand a complete attack to be carried out.” Her words reflect the grief and the desire for justice that many families affected by the attack feel. She firmly believes that India’s counter-terror efforts are crucial in preventing further atrocities. Pragati Jagdale, widow of Santosh Jagdale, another victim of the attack, expressed her deep appreciation for the government’s response. "It's a befitting reply after the way those terrorists erased the vermilion of our daughters," she said, referring to the emotional devastation caused by the attack. Pragati added, “On hearing the name of this operation, I got tears in my eyes. I sincerely thank the government.” Ashanya Dwivedi, wife of Shubham Dwivedi, who was also killed in the Pahalgam attack, spoke about the emotional significance of Operation Sindoor. “This is the beginning of revenge. I know that Modiji won’t stop till he wipes them (terrorists) off completely. He has given us this much belief that all the terror spots will be destroyed," she said. She also expressed her gratitude for the operation being named "Operation Sindoor," symbolising the retribution that the victims' families longed for. "By naming this strike as ‘Operation Sindoor’, he has shown that we have taken the revenge being sought by us."The voices of these women highlight the mix of sorrow, pride, and hope that has emerged in the wake of the attack. Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Closely Monitored Progress of India’s Precision Strike at Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan Throughout the Night, Remained in Constant Touch With Security Advisors and Military Commanders.

Wives of Pahalgam Attack Victims Call It a ‘Befitting Reply’ to Terrorists

