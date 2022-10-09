On Sunday, Shiv Sena MP Aravind Sawant said that their party's name is Shiv Sena. "If ECI gives any of the names related to Shiv Sena including 'Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray)', 'Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray)' or 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)', that would be acceptable to us." On Saturday, the Election Commission of India has passed an interim order saying that in the Andheri East by polls neither of the two groups i.e. the two Shiv Sena factions shall be permitted to use the symbol "Bow & Arrow", reserved for "Shivsena".

Our Party’s Name Is Shiv Sena

