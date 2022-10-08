According to reports, the Election Commission has frozen the party symbol of Shiv Sena party. As per reports, the election Commission of India has passed an interim order saying that in the Andheri East by polls neither of the two groups i.e. the two Shiv Sena factions shall be permitted to use the symbol "Bow & Arrow", reserved for "Shivsena". The commission also said that both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-election.

Shiv Sena Symbol Frozen by Election Commission

Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 1pm on 10th October. — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

