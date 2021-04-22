'Oxygen Express', carrying t he cryogenic tankers, with a total carrying capacity of more than 100 tons of LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) arrives in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The cryogenic tankers, with a total carrying capacity of more than 100 tons of LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) will be loaded with LMO at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) - Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Watch Video: #WATCH | "Oxygen Express" arrives in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The cryogenic tankers, with a total carrying capacity of more than 100 tons of LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) will be loaded with LMO at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) - Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. pic.twitter.com/uKb7AK2MR5 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

