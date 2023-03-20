Padma Lekshmi, a transgender woman from Kerala, enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Kerala on March 19 becoming the first transgender lawyer in the state. Lekshmi was among the over 1,500 law graduates who were handed their Bar enrolment certificate at an event organised by the Bar Council of Kerala on Sunday. Kerala: In a First, Transgender Couple Blessed With Baby at Kozhikode Hospital.

Padma Lekshmi Becomes Kerala’s First Transgender Lawyer

Kerala Got Its First Transgender Lawyer. Padma Lekshmi Enrolled as a Lawyer Yesterday pic.twitter.com/9l3ZTF35mf — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 20, 2023

