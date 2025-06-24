The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday clarified that the sketches of the Pahalgam terror attackers released by Jammu and Kashmir Police are still under careful review and urged the public to disregard speculative media reports. Contrary to earlier coverage naming two Pakistan nationals and a local, the NIA emphasised it has not confirmed the identities of the three armed terrorists depicted in those sketches. Two accused persons, apprehended for harbouring the perpetrators, have been remanded to five days’ police custody by the Special NIA Court in Jammu. During their interrogation, these suspects disclosed details about the attackers, which, along with eyewitness accounts, video footage, and technical evidence, form a substantial body of material now being meticulously analysed. The agency reiterated that no definitive conclusions have been reached and that the sketches represent only one element of the ongoing probe. The NIA condemned misleading reports circulating in sections of the media and on social platforms, calling them speculative and unhelpful to the integrity of the investigation. Further details regarding the terrorists’ identities will be disclosed at an appropriate stage, once the agency completes its professional scrutiny. Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Arrests Two Men for Harbouring LeT Terrorists Behind Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sketches of Pahalgam Terrorists Under Review: NIA

Upadte on Investigations in Pehalgam Case and Clarification regarding Speculations on Pehalgam Terror attack pic.twitter.com/MLJUbMJIml — NIA India (@NIA_India) June 24, 2025

