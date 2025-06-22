The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday, June 22, has arrested two men for harbouring the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack which occurred on April 22, left 26 people mostly tourist dead. Reportedly, the arrested individuals sheltered the terrorists prior to the attack and have revealed the identities of the three armed militants involved. These terrorists have been confirmed as Pakistani nationals linked to the banned LeT group. Further inquiries are ongoing to uncover more details about the terror network. Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Urges People To Share Information Regarding Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack, Releases Phone Numbers.

NIA Arrests Two Men for Harbouring LeT Terrorists

#BREAKING: NIA arrests two men for harbouring Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists. The accused sheltered the terrorists before the assault and revealed their identities. Further investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/iuaoMMYZOb — IANS (@ians_india) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)