The Attari border saw a flux of Pakistani citizens leaving India as the deadline for the validity of visas issued to Pakistani nationals approached, following the Union Government's decision in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam. Several Pakistani nationals returning to Pakistan shared their concerns and appealed to the Indian government for reconsideration of the decision, particularly in cases involving families and long-term residents. They also condemned the drastic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26. "I am from Muzaffarabad and I got married in Baramulla 6 years ago. Both my kids were born here. We were staying here legally through a long-term Visa. We have been filing our application for the last 3 years, but it has never been accepted. The day before yesterday, we were suddenly asked to leave the country. What happened in Pahalgam was a terrorist activity. Innocents have lost their lives in the attack. The terrorists should be punished...Why are we suffering because of this? We want to go back to our home," Muzala, a Pakistani citizen, told ANI. India Suspends Visas for Pakistanis: Exit Deadline Ends Today; Pak Citizens Bid Tearful Goodbyes to Kin, Rush Home Through Attari.

‘Why Are We Suffering?’

#WATCH | Attari, Punjab: Mufzala, a Pakistani national returning to Pakistan via Attari Border, says, "I am from Muzaffarabad and I got married in Baramulla 6 years ago. Both my kids were born here. We were staying here legally through a long-term Visa. We have been filing our… pic.twitter.com/C2yRTMxsiK — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

Pakistan Nationals Forced To Leave India After Visa Cancellations Share Their Emotions

#WATCH | Attari, Punjab: Osama, a Pakistani national returning to Pakistan via Attari Border, says, "...I am currently pursuing my bachelor's degree. I wanted to appear for job interviews after my examinations. I have been staying here for the last 17 years. I appeal to the… pic.twitter.com/S8dTV92fhC — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

Pakistan Nationals Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack as They Leave India

#WATCH | Attari, Punjab: A Pakistani national returning to Pakistan via Attari Border, says, "I came to India with 45-day Visa. It has just been 7-8 days, and the Govt is sending us back. I came here to meet my relatives. They asked us to leave because of this incident in… pic.twitter.com/nqF6Fwj3jK — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

