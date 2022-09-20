27 Popular Front of India (PFI) workers in Kerala’s Palakkad was arrested in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader SK Srinivasan, which happened on April 16, 2022. Srinivasan, a former district leader and office-bearer of the RSS, was attacked by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop on April 16.

Check Tweet:

Palakkad, Kerala | A total of 27 PFI workers arrested in connection with the murder of RSS leader Srinivasan in Palakkkad till today. Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted charge sheet against 26 arrests: Investigating Officer — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

