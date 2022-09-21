Police have arrested 4 people in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old digital marketer outside Panvel Railway Station that occurred on September 15. CCTV footage was analysed by the Railway Police Force (RPF) and the information and vital evidence were provided to the concerned police station which led to the arrest of the accused. In the footage, an accused can be seen following the woman on the pedestrian bridge and an alley by the railway station. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Panvel Railway Station.

Footages Show Accused Tailing Victim:

On the basis of input received, #RPF analysed CCTV & CDR and provided vital evidence to concerned Police which led to arrest of 4 accused allegedly involved in the murder of a young digital marketing executive near Panvel Railway Station.#OperationRailPrahari @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/ujoJo34aSq — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)