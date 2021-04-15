Indian Army Veterans Extend Greetings To All Paratroopers on 69th Raising Day of Parachute Regiment:

Wishing all paratroops Indian Army many more glories & Happy Landings on the occassion of the RAISING Day. Men Apart Every Man an Emperor. pic.twitter.com/0hWU3RhkHN — Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia Retd (@Ptr6Vb) April 15, 2021

Parachute Regiment ..... “One Day, We Will Drop In” “The Men From The Skies Who Make The Difference” Wadhaiyaan Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/T8iXGtOzSC — KJS DHILLON (@Tiny_Dhillon) April 15, 2021

Wishing all paratroopers of @adgpi a very happy raising day & Happy Landings on the occassion of the RAISING Day. pic.twitter.com/JQJTyZI7Nh — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) (@major_pawan) April 15, 2021

Wishing you and all paratroopers a happy raising day. Happy landings. Blue skies 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Major D P Singh (@MajDPSingh) April 15, 2021

