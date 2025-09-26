Sri Lanka national cricket team opener Pathum Nissanka shattered Virat Kohli's iconic record of most 50-plus scores in the T20 edition of the Asia Cup. Nissanka achieved this historic feat during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against the India national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, September 26. Nissanka slammed his fifth half-century, and he surpassed Kohli's four in nine innings in the T20 Asia Cup history. The iconic list includes Mohammad Rizwan (3), Kusal Mendis (3) and Abhishek Sharma (3). Gautam Gambhir’s Animated and Furious Reaction Goes Viral During Team India’s Practice Session in Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Historic Feat for Pathum Nissanka

Most 50+ Scores in T20 Asia Cup 5 - Pathum Nissanka* 4 - Virat Kohli 3 - Mohammad Rizwan 3 - Kusal Mendis 3 - Abhishek Sharma 2 - Rohit Sharma 2 - Dinesh Chandimal 2 - Babar Hayat 2 - Fakhar Zaman#INDvSL#AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/NOLdhJpDQk — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) September 26, 2025

