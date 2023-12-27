The Patna High Court recently dismissed a petition filed by a 96-year-old widow, who sought a family pension for her late husband, a retired Judicial Officer. The woman made the plea citing gross delay of more than 30 years in the claim that was coupled with a lack of substantiating material to establish her marital status and her husband's service history. While dismissing the woman's plea, the division bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Rajiv Roy said, "The claim made now after more than 30 years is grossly delayed. The petitioner herein also does not have any substantiating material to indicate that she was married to the Judicial Officer." Victim’s Statement Under Section 164 CrPC Cannot Be Sole Basis for Conviction, Says Patna High Court While Acquitting Rape Accused.

HC on Family Pension

