The Patna High Court recently said that a rape victim's statement under section 164 CrPC can be used for corroboration: however, the same cannot be the sole basis for conviction. The high court observed while acquitting a man accused of rape. The division Bench of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Gunnu Anupama Chakravarthy said, "Though, accused is capable of doing sexual act, that itself cannot prove the guilt for the charged offences. In the absence of the substantive oral evidence corroborated with medical evidence, it can be construed that the appellant shall presumed to be innocent of the charged offences." Patna High Court Sets Aside Divorce Granted to Man Living at RSS Office Alleging Wife Was Cruel Towards Him.

HC on Victim's Statement

