A well-coordinated gang of pickpockets has been revealed to be operating thefts within Delhi city buses. From eyewitness reports, the gang works by encircling a targeted passenger from all directions, making a diversion, and then quickly grabbing their mobile phone. The systematic strategy has created serious doubts about the security of passengers using public transport. Passengers have been cautioned to be on guard and keep their valuables safe while using buses. Delhi Police are looking into the cases and making efforts to identify and arrest the members of this gang to provide secure travel for all the passengers. Theft Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: Naked Man Drills Hole in Shop, Steals Phones Worth INR 25 Lakh To Shower Gifts on Girlfriend; Arrested (Watch Video).

दिल्ली की बसों में चोरी करने वालों का पूरा गैंग है. आप देखिए, कैसा इनका गैंग काम करता है.पहले गैंग को लोग चारों ओर से इस शख्स को घेरते हैं फिर फ़ोन चुरा लेते हैं. pic.twitter.com/3nfwRzSXRF — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 17, 2025

