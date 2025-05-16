In a bizarre burglary in Bengaluru, a 27-year-old man from Assam, Imranullah, was caught on CCTV breaking into a mobile phone store stark naked, except for a face mask, to steal phones he claimed were gifts for his girlfriend. The incident took place on May 9 at Hanuman Telecom in Hongasandra. Imranullah drilled a two-foot-wide hole in the shop’s wall and stripped down to avoid damaging his new clothes while crawling through it. Inside, he used a mobile flashlight to select only expensive phones worth over Rs 15,000, ignoring cheaper models. He entered the shop through a broken wall, stole 85 mobile phones of various brands worth around INR 25 lakh, and fled the scene. A friend acted as lookout outside. The shop owner discovered the theft via remote CCTV access and alerted police. Imranullah was arrested the next day. Police recovered the stolen phones and are now searching for his accomplice. The man told investigators he planned to sell the phones in the black market to impress his girlfriend. He has been booked under sections 331 and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and remains in custody. Uttar Pradesh: Man Accuses Pump Staff of Fuel Theft, Gets Beaten in Firozabad; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Theft in Bengaluru

#TheSouthernView with @tmvraghav: If you think you’ve seen it all, think again! A naked thief steals mobile phones in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/6gbvcXThFT — NDTV (@ndtv) May 15, 2025

