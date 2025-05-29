A troubling incident has come to light from Pilibhit, where Israr and his wife Miraj, Muslim journalists, are accused of consuming poison after accusing local officials of harassing them. Before the incident, the couple recorded a video in which they blamed their distress on Barkhera Nagar Panchayat Chairperson Shyam Bihari Bhojwal, contractor Moin, and SDM of Bisalpur, Nagendra Pandey. The couple claims that after disclosing alleged corruption in a road construction project, they were subjected to ongoing harassment. According to Israr, a false case was brought against him after his disclosures, and the local police harassed his family while they conducted their investigations. The incident happened inside the boundaries of the Barkhera police station. The pair is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital after being taken there after ingesting the toxic substance. Both are safe, according to medical professionals. The Circle Officer of Bisalpur and other Pilibhit Police officials have promised that an investigation is being conducted and that, in light of the results, suitable action will be taken. Pilibhit Shocker: Anaesthetist Unavailable, Doctors Perform Normal Delivery Instead of C-Section at UP Hospital, Newborn Dies; Inquiry Ordered.

