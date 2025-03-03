Pilibhit, March 3: An inquiry was ordered after a newborn tragically died at a private hospital in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, following a botched delivery attempt. Doctors allegedly bypassed a recommended cesarean section due to the unavailability of an anaesthetist, opting for a normal delivery instead. The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening at Kashiram Maya Raj Hospital, led to allegations of medical negligence and sparked outrage from the grieving family.

As per a Times of India report, the tragic incident unfolded when Rajiv Kumar Maurya admitted his wife, Anjali, to Kashiram Maya Raj Hospital after she went into labor. The doctors initially recommended a cesarean section for delivery, but due to the absence of an anaesthetist, Kumar was informed that the procedure would be delayed. When he expressed concern and sought to shift his wife to another hospital, the medical staff assured him that a normal delivery would be safe, which Kumar reluctantly agreed to. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Nurse Rides Scooter Through Hospital Corridors in Pilibhit, Video Goes Viral.

However, the baby did not survive the delivery, leading to chaos at the hospital. The family immediately accused the doctors of negligence, alleging that the absence of the anaesthetist and the decision to perform a normal delivery instead of the advised cesarean resulted in the baby's death. This angered the relatives, who demanded immediate accountability, prompting the authorities to get involved in the investigation. Pilibhit Shocker: Woman Stripped, Molested and Tortured by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry in UP; Victim Says Spouse Forced Her Into Unnatural Sexual Relations.

In response to the incident, the district administration swiftly took action. District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh formed a two-member inquiry panel, including Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alok Kumar and City Magistrate Vijay Vardhan Tomar, to probe the hospital’s role in the tragedy. The state women's commission also intervened, directing that an autopsy of the newborn be conducted on camera by government medical officers to ensure transparency in the investigation.

