The death toll in the Air India flight AI17, which crashed in Ahmedabad, has risen to 250. The development comes after authorities said that four medical students of the BJ Medical College and their relatives have died in the Ahmedabad plane crash so far. Amid this, YouTuber and former commercial pilot Gaurav Taneja shared his views on the plane crash in Ahmedabad. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gaurav Taneja, who goes by the online moniker Flying Beast, said that a catastrophic technical failure could have caused the Air India flight AI171 to crash. "Looks like a Dual Engine Failure after Take Off. Nothing short of a complete power loss can force a modern aircraft into that kind of sink rate, right after take off," he said. In another post, Taneja shared his thoughts about the likelihood of such a failure. Responding to a user's question, he said, "Extremely extremely extremely rare… a pilot cannot do anything, if he loses both engines after take off at 600 feet with building in front." In another post, which was shared three years ago, Gaurav Taneja highlighted Captain Manish Uppal's suspension from AirAsia India in 2020. Many questioned the decision to appoint Captain Manish Uppal as head of Air India's Flight Operations. Uppal was suspended by the aviation authorities during his time at AirAsia India for safety lapses. "Today, after the merger of Air Asia, Vistara and Air India. Guess who is the top boss of flight operations at Air India. Capt. Manish Uppal," Taneja's post read. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises to 250 As 4 BJ Medical Students, Relatives Confirmed Dead in Air India AI171 Tragedy.

Looks Like a Dual Engine Failure After Take Off, Says Gaurav Taneja

Looks like a Dual Engine Failure after Take Off. Nothing short of a complete power loss can force an modern aircraft into that kind of sink rate, right after take off. Praying for everyone on board #AirIndiaCrash — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) June 12, 2025

'Pilot Cannot Do Anything, if He Loses Both Engines After Take Of'

Extremely extremely extremely rare… a pilot cannot do anything, if he loses both engines after take off at 600 feet with building in front . — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) June 12, 2025

Gaurav Taneja Highlights Manish Uppal’s Suspension from AirAsia India in 2020

This day, 3 years ago. The same Capt Manish Uppal who was suspended by #DGCA after investigation into safety lapses is now appointed as the Head of Operations in Air India. Safety in India is a Joke, if you can please your bosses you will climb the ladder. pic.twitter.com/KoS5n8NLum — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) August 20, 2023

