BJP leader Pitabas Panda (Pitavas Panda) was shot dead by miscreants near his residence in Berhampur, Odisha, late Monday night, October 6, around 10 PM. Panda, a lawyer and member of the Odisha State Bar Council, was reportedly attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants and rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead. Senior police officers reached the scene and began examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers. Three investigation teams, including SP Berhampur and Dr Saravana Vivek M, have been constituted to probe the incident. The motive behind the killing remains unclear. JP Nadda Meets Odisha BJP Leaders Amid Speculation Over Appointment of New State Party Chief (Watch Video).

Odisha BJP Leader Pitabas Panda Shot Dead in Berhampur

Odisha | BJP leader Pitavas Panda shot dead by miscreants in Berhampur around 10 pm yesterday. Three teams have been constituted to carry out the investigation: SP Berhampur, Dr Saravana Vivek M — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

