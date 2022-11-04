Northern Railway has reduced the platform ticket rates at 14 railway stations to ₹10, days after it was hiked to ₹50 in an attempt to curb the rush because of Diwali and Chhath Puja. Northern Railway, said the platform ticket prices have been restored to the pre-festive rate of ₹10 at Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Junction, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh and Unnao Junction. Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Western Line Late by 15-20 Minutes Due to Technical Snag

Northern Railway Slashes Platform Tickets:

उत्तर प्रदेश: उत्तर रेलवे ने प्लेटफॉर्म टिकट की कीमतों में कटौती की।(03.11) 'कुल 14 रेलवे स्टेशनों में प्लेटफॉर्म टिकट की दरें घटाकर 10 रुपए कर दी गई हैं। दिवाली और छठ पूजा के कारण कीमतें बढ़ाकर 50 रुपए कर दी गई थी, जो अब कम हो गई हैं: रेखा शर्मा, वरिष्ठ डीसीएम, एनआर pic.twitter.com/hR46xYHcs0 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)